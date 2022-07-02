Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $97.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

