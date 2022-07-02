Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Reading International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Reading International stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Reading International has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The company has a market cap of $80.28 million, a PE ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.87%. The business had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDI. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in Reading International by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 885,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 466,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Reading International by 89.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Reading International by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reading International in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reading International in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

