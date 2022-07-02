RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of RealReal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of RealReal from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.63.

REAL opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company has a market cap of $233.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average is $7.02. RealReal has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $20.60.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.35 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.07% and a negative return on equity of 331.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RealReal will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $34,054.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 396,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,008.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,870 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $51,622.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,611,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,992,169.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,218 shares of company stock worth $225,485 in the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RealReal by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,442,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,035,000 after buying an additional 217,186 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RealReal by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,477,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,767,000 after buying an additional 831,610 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in RealReal by 332.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,364,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,450,000 after buying an additional 1,817,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in RealReal by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,253,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,360,000 after buying an additional 94,666 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RealReal by 11.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,948,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,686,000 after buying an additional 206,158 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

