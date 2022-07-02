Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,500 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of O. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 116,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 225.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 9,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $70.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 68.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.47. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $75.40.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 290.20%.

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

