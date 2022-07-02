Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. CL King started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.22.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $86.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.74. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The firm has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 96.91%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

