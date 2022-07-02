Red Door Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,826 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 680.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,700 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,829,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Medtronic by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,968,000 after buying an additional 1,974,556 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.55.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $91.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.95 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.

Medtronic Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.