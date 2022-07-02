Red Door Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,543 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $383.09 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $399.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

