Redwood Investments LLC Has $450,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Redwood Investments LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,058,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,204,000 after buying an additional 1,258,924 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,151,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,270,000 after purchasing an additional 34,469 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,559,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,294,000.

MCHI stock opened at $55.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.79. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $80.82.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

