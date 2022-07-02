Redwood Investments LLC Sells 11,128 Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,128 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in HeadHunter Group were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HHR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HeadHunter Group by 85.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in HeadHunter Group by 586.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 53,648 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the third quarter valued at $317,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in HeadHunter Group by 2,249.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HHR opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.86. The stock has a market cap of $761.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.03. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $68.18.

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with value-added services.

