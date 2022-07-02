Reinhart Partners Inc. Has $10.28 Million Stock Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Reinhart Partners Inc. decreased its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 548,683 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $10,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,372,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,770,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,192,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,957 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,490,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,661,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,864,000 after acquiring an additional 907,013 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,553,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,583,000 after acquiring an additional 270,164 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.45.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $168,371.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,626 shares in the company, valued at $762,553.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $17.07 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 131.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

