Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Stephens

Stephens cut shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Stephens currently has $42.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.75.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.54. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $67.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average is $32.06.

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. Rent-A-Center’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 18,791 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

