Research Analysts Set Expectations for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report issued on Wednesday, June 29th. Desjardins analyst C. Li forecasts that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $3.66 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. CIBC lowered their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$64.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.00.

TSE ATD opened at C$50.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$53.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.00 billion and a PE ratio of 15.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.91. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$45.23 and a 12 month high of C$59.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

