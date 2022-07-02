Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 261 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,347 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.22% of First Solar worth $19,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in First Solar by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $68.15 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.81 and a 200-day moving average of $75.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.37.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Roth Capital increased their target price on First Solar from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $76.50 to $65.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.97.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $46,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,326.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $194,867.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,748 shares of company stock worth $1,620,368. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

