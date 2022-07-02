Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 5,494 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,494 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.23% of GXO Logistics worth $18,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,202,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,284,000 after purchasing an additional 62,464 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO opened at $44.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.61 and a 200 day moving average of $69.45. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.46 and a 52-week high of $105.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.97.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.15%. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GXO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.12.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $311,814,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

