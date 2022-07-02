Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $22.77 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $22,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 82,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter.
MDY opened at $418.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $441.10 and its 200-day moving average is $472.23. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $400.05 and a 1-year high of $533.57.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
