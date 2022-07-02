Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,669 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.10% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $24,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $175.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.85 and a 52-week high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.83.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.30%.
In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
MAA has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.62.
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
