Reviewing Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) & Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH)

Angel Oak Mortgage and Bluegreen Vacations are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Angel Oak Mortgage and Bluegreen Vacations, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angel Oak Mortgage 0 3 3 0 2.50 Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 2 0 3.00

Angel Oak Mortgage presently has a consensus target price of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 39.20%. Bluegreen Vacations has a consensus target price of $57.50, indicating a potential upside of 125.23%. Given Bluegreen Vacations’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bluegreen Vacations is more favorable than Angel Oak Mortgage.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage and Bluegreen Vacations’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Angel Oak Mortgage $60.56 million 5.52 $21.11 million ($1.27) -10.56 Bluegreen Vacations $757.11 million 0.68 $58.73 million $3.38 7.55

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than Angel Oak Mortgage. Angel Oak Mortgage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bluegreen Vacations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Angel Oak Mortgage pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.4%. Bluegreen Vacations pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Angel Oak Mortgage pays out -141.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bluegreen Vacations pays out 17.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Angel Oak Mortgage is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.2% of Angel Oak Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.7% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angel Oak Mortgage -41.11% 15.43% 3.20% Bluegreen Vacations 8.90% 23.36% 5.64%

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats Angel Oak Mortgage on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts, as well as 128 Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's stores. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

