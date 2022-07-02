Reviewing Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) & Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY)

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) and Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Disco and Sands China’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Disco $1.73 billion 4.84 $367.45 million $2.92 15.85 Sands China $2.87 billion 6.83 -$1.05 billion N/A N/A

Disco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sands China.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Disco and Sands China, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Disco 1 0 1 0 2.00 Sands China 0 1 1 1 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Disco and Sands China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Disco 24.94% 22.73% 17.08% Sands China N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Disco has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sands China has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Disco beats Sands China on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Disco (Get Rating)

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. It also offers precision processing tools comprising dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment, as well as frames and cassettes, and additives for cutting waters. In addition, the company is involved in the disassembly and recycling of precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines, as well as provides training services for the maintenance and operation of its products. Further, it leases precision machines; and purchases and sells used machines. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Sands China (Get Rating)

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 12,373 hotel rooms and suites, 151 restaurants and food outlets, 2.1 million square feet of retail malls, 1.7 million square feet of MICE space, 4 permanent theatres, a 15,000-seat arena, and casinos. It also offers ferry transportation and leasing services, and pontoon leasing; travel and tourism agency services; security services; human resources administration services; and mall management services, as well as outsourcing services, including information technology, accounting, hotel management, and marketing. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Taipa, Macau. Sands China Ltd. is a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands Corp.

