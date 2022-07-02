Reviewing Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE) & Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) and Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greenhill & Co., Inc. and Dune Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenhill & Co., Inc. $317.54 million 0.51 $42.31 million $0.95 9.26 Dune Acquisition N/A N/A $5.55 million N/A N/A

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Dune Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Greenhill & Co., Inc. and Dune Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenhill & Co., Inc. 9.56% 33.27% 5.17% Dune Acquisition N/A -31.50% 1.60%

Risk & Volatility

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dune Acquisition has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Greenhill & Co., Inc. and Dune Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenhill & Co., Inc. 2 1 1 0 1.75 Dune Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 73.30%. Given Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Greenhill & Co., Inc. is more favorable than Dune Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.3% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Dune Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Greenhill & Co., Inc. beats Dune Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenhill & Co., Inc., an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions. It also advises clients on strategic matters, including activist shareholder defense, special committee projects, licensing deals, and joint ventures; and valuation, negotiation tactics, industry dynamics, structuring alternatives, and timing and pricing of transactions, as well as financing alternatives. In addition, the company provides restructuring advisory services to debtors, creditors, governments, and other stakeholders, and acquirers of distressed companies and assets; and advice on restructuring alternatives, capital structures, and sales or recapitalizations. Further, it assists clients in identifying and capitalizing on incremental sources of value; and on court-assisted reorganizations by developing and seeking approval for plans of reorganization, as well as the implementation of such plans. Additionally, the company advises on private placements of debt and structured equity, refinancing of existing debt facilities, negotiating the modification, and amendment of covenants, as well as acts as an independent advisor. It also offers financial advisory services to pension funds, endowments, and other institutional investors on transactions involving alternative assets; and advice to alternative asset fund sponsors for private capital raising, financing, restructuring, liquidity options, valuation, and related services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Dune Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

