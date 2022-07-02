Reviewing Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) and Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI)

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) and Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.3% of Planet Labs PBC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Motorola Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Motorola Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Planet Labs PBC has a beta of -0.62, suggesting that its share price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motorola Solutions has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Planet Labs PBC and Motorola Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Planet Labs PBC N/A -39.61% -21.12% Motorola Solutions 15.30% -633.02% 12.46%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Planet Labs PBC and Motorola Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Planet Labs PBC $131.21 million 8.99 -$137.12 million N/A N/A Motorola Solutions $8.17 billion 4.30 $1.25 billion $7.29 28.82

Motorola Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Planet Labs PBC.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Planet Labs PBC and Motorola Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Planet Labs PBC 0 0 5 0 3.00 Motorola Solutions 0 1 9 0 2.90

Planet Labs PBC currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 127.79%. Motorola Solutions has a consensus price target of $276.60, suggesting a potential upside of 31.66%. Given Planet Labs PBC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Planet Labs PBC is more favorable than Motorola Solutions.

Summary

Motorola Solutions beats Planet Labs PBC on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Planet Labs PBC (Get Rating)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems. It serves agriculture, mapping, forestry, and finance and insurance, as well as federal, state, and local government bodies. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Motorola Solutions (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce. Its land mobile radio communications and video security and access control devices include two-way portable and vehicle-mounted radios, fixed and mobile video cameras, and accessories; radio network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, and repeaters; and video analytics, network video management hardware and software, and access control solutions. The Software and Services segment provides repair, technical support, and hardware maintenance services. This segment also offers monitoring, software updates, and cybersecurity services; and public safety and enterprise command center software, unified communications applications, and video software solutions through on-premise and as a service. It serves government, public safety, and commercial customers. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. Motorola Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

