RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of RGCO stock opened at $20.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $171.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. RGC Resources has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $26.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.27.

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06). RGC Resources had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $29.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Analysts forecast that RGC Resources will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John B. Williamson III bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.81 per share, with a total value of $79,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 153,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,507.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Johnston purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $135,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 16,662 shares of company stock worth $317,886. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in RGC Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in RGC Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,322 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in RGC Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,773 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in RGC Resources by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RGC Resources by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

