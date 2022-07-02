RH Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $5.87 Per Share (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for RH in a research report issued on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.97. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $274.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $28.99 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for RH’s Q2 2024 earnings at $6.43 EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.38. The business had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.76 million. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $520.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.13.

RH stock opened at $220.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.20. RH has a 52 week low of $207.37 and a 52 week high of $744.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in RH by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in RH during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in RH during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in RH during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its stake in RH by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total value of $5,627,086.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,163,004.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total transaction of $974,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,392.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,009 shares of company stock valued at $18,133,573. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

