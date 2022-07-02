RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Cut to $274.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $315.00 to $274.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.15% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for RH’s Q2 2023 earnings at $5.87 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $6.43 EPS.

RH has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on RH from $466.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on RH from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.13.

Shares of RH opened at $220.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.12. RH has a 52 week low of $207.37 and a 52 week high of $744.56.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 28.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.64, for a total transaction of $44,110.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,447.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total value of $974,031.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,392.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,009 shares of company stock valued at $18,133,573. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in RH by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,179,000 after purchasing an additional 266,464 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,829,000. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

