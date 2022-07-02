Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RHUHF. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$53.50 to C$54.50 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. CIBC upgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of RHUHF stock opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average of $33.14. Richelieu Hardware has a 12-month low of $25.95 and a 12-month high of $40.24.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

