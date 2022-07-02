Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target Cut to C$44.00

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.64% from the stock’s current price.

RCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised Richelieu Hardware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$53.50 to C$54.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of TSE RCH opened at C$33.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 12.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23. Richelieu Hardware has a 52-week low of C$32.35 and a 52-week high of C$51.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.17.

Richelieu Hardware ( TSE:RCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$384.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$400.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Director Richard Lord acquired 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$35.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,744.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,222,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$147,795,368.70. Also, Director Marc Poulin acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$34.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,972.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$328,812. Insiders have acquired 7,350 shares of company stock valued at $262,981 in the last three months.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

