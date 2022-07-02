Riverview Trust Co Acquires 266 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in State Street were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.42.

Shares of STT stock opened at $63.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.54 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

