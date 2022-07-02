Riverview Trust Co Acquires Shares of 264 Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 264 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 38.9% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Focused Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 5.9% during the first quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 559,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $134,014,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Cigna by 10.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,383 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 2.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 67.4% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $249,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,937,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,830 shares of company stock valued at $36,128,528 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.12.

CI opened at $268.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.20. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $273.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

