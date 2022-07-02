Riverview Trust Co Acquires Shares of 468 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 468 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.65.

Shares of UPS opened at $184.99 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.20 and a 200-day moving average of $198.47.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

