Riverview Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRL stock opened at $218.83 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.37 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens set a $315.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.00.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

