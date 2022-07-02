Riverview Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 110.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Equinix were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $673.03 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $606.12 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $672.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $716.77. The firm has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.60.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

