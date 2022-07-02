Riverview Trust Co Buys 514 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Kroger were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KR. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

NYSE KR opened at $48.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $37.26 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.49 and its 200 day moving average is $50.82.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 28.97%.

In other news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,651,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $2,917,922.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,514,366.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

