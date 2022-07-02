Riverview Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,414,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,137,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 57,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $81.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.13 and its 200-day moving average is $81.09.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on D shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

