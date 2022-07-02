Riverview Trust Co Has $121,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 212.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $816,000. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 558.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,539,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 5,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON opened at $175.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.08. The stock has a market cap of $119.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.18 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.15.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

