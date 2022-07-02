Riverview Trust Co Has $127,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 395.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 905.2% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Amgen by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,135,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,349,000 after acquiring an additional 412,337 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Amgen by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.57.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $245.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.28. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.