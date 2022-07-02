Riverview Trust Co Has $147,000 Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Riverview Trust Co increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 122.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $299.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $306.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $278.15 and a one year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $18.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.73.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,278,946.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

