Riverview Trust Co Has $157,000 Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,257 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.71. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.40%.

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

