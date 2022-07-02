Riverview Trust Co Has $67,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 266.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,895,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 16,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 701.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.09.

DUK opened at $109.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.61. The stock has a market cap of $84.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.77%.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

