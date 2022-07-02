Riverview Trust Co Has $78,000 Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $156.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.07. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

