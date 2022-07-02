Riverview Trust Co Has $94,000 Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer raised SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $557.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $693.28.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,728.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SIVB opened at $400.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $454.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $551.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $374.99 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.80.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.03 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 34.7 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

