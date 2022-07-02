Riverview Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 48,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 14,952 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 669,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,172,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 86,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 74,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $29.34 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $28.44 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.19.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CSX (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

