Riverview Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,488,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP stock opened at $400.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $369.51 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $422.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.51. The stock has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

ROP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.47.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.