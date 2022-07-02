Riverview Trust Co Invests $108,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $99.72 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.39. The stock has a market cap of $154.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

