Riverview Trust Co Invests $62,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 527 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $97.39 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $131.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.46 and its 200 day moving average is $109.43. The stock has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.86.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,416.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $1,362,907.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,326 shares in the company, valued at $18,787,888.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,165 shares of company stock worth $21,328,796. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

