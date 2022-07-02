Riverview Trust Co Invests $69,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MU opened at $53.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.04 and its 200 day moving average is $77.71. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.42.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

