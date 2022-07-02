Riverview Trust Co Invests $81,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other General Electric news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,481.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.36.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $63.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.42 and a 200-day moving average of $87.25. The firm has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.01. General Electric has a twelve month low of $61.76 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.99%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

