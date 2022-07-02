Riverview Trust Co Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 898 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $82,459,000 after purchasing an additional 102,792 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $1,841,000. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 4.2% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. KGI Securities lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.96.

NIKE stock opened at $101.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.82 and its 200-day moving average is $132.43. The company has a market cap of $159.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.53 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

