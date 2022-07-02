Riverview Trust Co Purchases 191 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Clorox were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,768,000 after buying an additional 327,488 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $48,724,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $44,971,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 351,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,350,000 after buying an additional 251,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,281,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,512,000 after buying an additional 201,306 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $143.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.27. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $140.69.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

