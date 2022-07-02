Riverview Trust Co Purchases 310 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,810,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,426,745,000 after purchasing an additional 179,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,502,966,000 after purchasing an additional 450,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,910,601,000 after purchasing an additional 127,388 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,875,293,000 after purchasing an additional 361,507 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,026,115,000 after purchasing an additional 171,857 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMM opened at $128.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. 3M has a one year low of $126.61 and a one year high of $203.21.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.64.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

