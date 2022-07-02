Riverview Trust Co Purchases New Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Netflix by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $179.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.58. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $79.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

