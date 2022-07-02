Riverview Trust Co Raises Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,294.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $91.12 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.76 and a 1 year high of $197.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.93 and a 200 day moving average of $126.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.91.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

